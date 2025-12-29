Jagannath Mandir in Digha Draws 1 Crore Visitors in 8 Months
The Jagannath Mandir in Digha, West Bengal, has welcomed 1 crore visitors within eight months of opening. The milestone underscores the shrine's global appeal and its role in boosting local economy. A girl from Kolkata became the one croreth visitor and received special honors from the temple authorities.
The Jagannath Mandir in Digha, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, has reached a remarkable milestone, attracting 1 crore visitors just eight months after its inauguration, temple authorities announced.
Kakoli Jana from Kolkata's Tollygunge area was the one croreth visitor and received special 'darshan' and sacred offerings, highlighting the temple's inclusive ethos.
Chief priest Radharamn Das praised the temple's global appeal and the West Bengal government's role in its development, emphasizing its impact on local economy and spiritual heritage.
