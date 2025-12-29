Jagannath Mandir in Digha Draws 1 Crore Visitors in 8 Months

The Jagannath Mandir in Digha, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, has reached a remarkable milestone, attracting 1 crore visitors just eight months after its inauguration, temple authorities announced.

Kakoli Jana from Kolkata's Tollygunge area was the one croreth visitor and received special 'darshan' and sacred offerings, highlighting the temple's inclusive ethos.

Chief priest Radharamn Das praised the temple's global appeal and the West Bengal government's role in its development, emphasizing its impact on local economy and spiritual heritage.