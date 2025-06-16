Left Menu

EU Firm on Tariff Stance Amid U.S. Negotiation Speculations

The European Commission rejects reports of accepting a 10% U.S. tariff on EU goods, maintaining its opposition to what it terms unjustified U.S. tariffs. Ongoing negotiations continue with a forthcoming meeting between Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the G7 summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:44 IST
EU Firm on Tariff Stance Amid U.S. Negotiation Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission dismissed recent reports that suggested it was ready to compromise on a broad 10% tariff imposed by the U.S. on EU goods. Calling the reports speculative, the Commission emphasized they do not align with ongoing discussions.

According to a German newspaper, EU negotiators appeared willing to accept these tariffs to prevent potential increases on cars, drugs, and electronics. However, the Commission has reiterated its objection to U.S. tariffs, labeling them as unjustified and illegal.

Upcoming negotiations will continue, with a meeting planned between European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the G7 meeting in Canada. Meanwhile, the EU navigates existing U.S. tariffs on key exports, with Trump maintaining a hard line during recent trade talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025