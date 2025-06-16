Pakistan Denies Nuclear Threat Against Israel Amid Viral Video Claims

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has categorically denied recent online claims that the country promised to attack Israel with nuclear weapons if Iran were targeted. The video clip in question, showing an Iranian general asserting such a promise from Islamabad, was labeled as 'fabricated' by Dar during his address to Parliament.

Dar, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, emphasized that Pakistan's nuclear stance has remained consistent since 1998, focused on self-defense and regional peace. He also noted that Pakistan's military is on high alert to counter any threats. The viral nature of the clip, picked up by a UK news outlet, was termed as 'irresponsible and false'.

In related developments, Pakistan has activated its crisis management unit to monitor the Iran situation and has been facilitating the evacuation of students amid regional tensions. Additionally, in response to Iran's request, Pakistan is assisting in the return of Iranian Haj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, offering visas on arrival at Karachi airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)