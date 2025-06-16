E3 Talks: Iran's Nuclear Accord Under Scrutiny
Foreign ministers from France, Britain, and Germany are set to discuss Iran's nuclear obligations with its foreign minister. The E3, parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, have cited Iran's breach of non-proliferation commitments. The matter follows a U.N. resolution highlighting Iran's violations.
The triad of nations, collectively known as the E3, are key parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. Last week, they introduced a resolution subsequently approved by the U.N. watchdog's Board of Governors.
As tensions escalate, the E3's diplomatic engagement aims to address the ongoing challenges surrounding Iran's nuclear program and its commitments to international agreements.
