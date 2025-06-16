E3 Talks: Iran's Nuclear Accord Under Scrutiny

Foreign ministers from France, Britain, and Germany are expected to engage in discussions with Iran's foreign minister later today, according to a European diplomatic source.

The triad of nations, collectively known as the E3, are key parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. Last week, they introduced a resolution subsequently approved by the U.N. watchdog's Board of Governors. This resolution specifically accused Iran of failing to meet its non-proliferation obligations.

As tensions escalate, the E3's diplomatic engagement aims to address the ongoing challenges surrounding Iran's nuclear program and its commitments to international agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)