E3 Talks: Iran's Nuclear Accord Under Scrutiny

Foreign ministers from France, Britain, and Germany are set to discuss Iran's nuclear obligations with its foreign minister. The E3, parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, have cited Iran's breach of non-proliferation commitments. The matter follows a U.N. resolution highlighting Iran's violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign ministers from France, Britain, and Germany are expected to engage in discussions with Iran's foreign minister later today, according to a European diplomatic source.

The triad of nations, collectively known as the E3, are key parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. Last week, they introduced a resolution subsequently approved by the U.N. watchdog's Board of Governors. This resolution specifically accused Iran of failing to meet its non-proliferation obligations.

As tensions escalate, the E3's diplomatic engagement aims to address the ongoing challenges surrounding Iran's nuclear program and its commitments to international agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

