VP Underscores Health and Security as Pillars of India’s Progress at JIPMER Pondicherry

Addressing students and faculty at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered a powerful and wide-ranging speech stressing the critical role of healthcare infrastructure and national security in shaping a strong and resilient India.

Ayushman Bharat and the Need for Healthcare Expansion

The Vice-President reiterated the core vision behind the government’s flagship health scheme, Ayushman Bharat, stating that it calls for a sweeping expansion of healthcare infrastructure across the country. “We need more human resources in the shape of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. We need more diagnostic centres, more outlets for medicines, and most importantly, greater research,” he said. Highlighting the urgency of creating a robust healthcare ecosystem, he emphasized the need for increased public and private investment in hospitals and health centres.

Shri Dhankhar noted that India’s rising healthcare aspirations can only be met by equipping its institutions with both technical expertise and compassion. His remarks reinforced the government’s commitment to bridging gaps in access to quality healthcare in both urban and rural regions.

“Fit India is the Only Answer”: The Role of Youth in Nation Building

Speaking directly to the assembled students, the Vice-President made a passionate appeal about the value of personal health and well-being. “Health of the nation is fundamental for growth,” he declared. Drawing an emotional connection between personal vitality and national productivity, he observed, “A person may be committed and talented, but if he is not healthy, he becomes an object of sympathy instead of a source of strength.”

He hailed the Fit India movement as the ideal response to the nation’s wellness needs and encouraged the youth to become its “watchdogs”, maintaining vigilance for themselves and inspiring their communities to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Operation Sindoor: A Resounding Message Against Terrorism

Delving into matters of national security, Shri Dhankhar praised the Indian Armed Forces for the success of “Operation Sindoor”, launched in response to the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. He called the attack “a challenge to our ethos” and lauded the government’s swift and decisive action, stating that “Muridke and Bahawalpur are witness to the potency of our BrahMos missiles.”

He revealed that the precise and calculated strikes on the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba had sent a powerful signal to the international community. “This is a different Bharat: bold, confident, but calculated,” he affirmed. Emphasizing restraint, he remarked, “War is not a solution. Prime Minister Modi has hinted — we are not living in an era of war. We must rely on diplomacy and dialogue, but our strength must never be doubted.”

Peace Through Strength: A Nationalist Outlook

The Vice-President continued his address by linking peace to preparedness and strength. “For any progress, peace is essential. And peace comes from a position of strength. The best guarantee to peace is to be ever prepared for war,” he declared. Shri Dhankhar stressed the importance of placing “nation first” and instilling a mindset of unwavering patriotism and unity.

Multiparty Consensus on National Issues: A New Political Vision

In a significant political endorsement, Shri Dhankhar applauded the Prime Minister’s initiative to send an all-party parliamentary delegation abroad to represent India. “National security and nationalism are above politics,” he said, commending the convergence of diverse political ideologies for a common cause. “This is the Bharat we need — united in purpose on issues of national development and security.”

He urged political leaders to uphold this model of unity, reminding them that external representation of India should always reflect strength, solidarity, and shared national identity.

Distinguished Dignitaries in Attendance

The event witnessed the presence of notable leaders and public officials, including Shri K. Kailashnathan, Hon’ble Lt. Governor of Puducherry; Shri N. Rangasamy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Puducherry; Shri R. Selvam, Hon’ble Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly; Shri S. Selvaganapathy, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); Shri V. Vaithilingam, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); and Shri V. Aroumougame (AKD), MLA of Indira Nagar Constituency. Faculty members, researchers, and a large gathering of students also participated with enthusiasm.

The Vice-President’s visit to JIPMER underscored the government’s holistic vision for India — a country that is not only strong in defence and unified in political will, but also one that places health, fitness, and research at the center of its national mission. As he concluded his speech, the message was clear: a healthy, secure, and united India is the foundation for a truly developed and respected nation.