Political Violence Shakes Minnesota: Targeted Attacks on State Lawmakers

In a shocking turn of events, Vance Boelter, 57, has been charged with the murder of a top Minnesota lawmaker and her husband over the weekend. Boelter faces both state and federal charges after authorities alleged he meticulously planned attacks on multiple politicians, targeting them at their homes.

Boelter is accused of fatally shooting Melissa Hortman, the Democratic leader of the Minnesota House, along with her husband, Mark. He also allegedly shot and wounded state Senator John Hoffman and his wife. The suspect appeared to have a list of several potential targets, largely consisting of Democratic legislators.

Law enforcement arrested Boelter after a large-scale manhunt. He is charged with several serious offenses that could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty. The case has heightened awareness about political violence, with calls for unity and stricter security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)