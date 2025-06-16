Left Menu

Devender Yadav Advocates for Displaced Families in Delhi

Devender Yadav, president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, criticized the BJP government for displacing nearly 350 families from the Bhoomiheen JJ Clusters without providing alternate accommodations. He accused the government of attempting to expel the poor rather than alleviate poverty, pledging Congress's support for justice.

Updated: 16-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:59 IST
Devender Yadav, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president, visited the Bhoomiheen JJ Clusters in Govindpuri, where nearly 350 families have been displaced. He criticized the BJP government for failing to address poverty and for forcibly evicting the poor.

Yadav highlighted that the homes were demolished under the guise of complying with court orders, despite Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's assurances of alternate housing. Critics argue the move neglects the welfare of the displaced, with Yadav accusing the government of disregarding the poor.

The Congress leader assured residents that his party would continue to advocate for their rights and challenge the Gupta-led BJP government until justice is achieved for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

