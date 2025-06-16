Middle East Airspace Crisis: Stranded Amid Tensions

The escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel have plunged the Middle East into turmoil, severely disrupting air travel and stranding thousands. Afghan businessman Aimal Hussein, caught in the Iranian province of Qom, finds himself unable to return home due to a complete airspace shutdown by Iran.

In response to Israeli strikes on critical Iranian targets, including a nuclear facility near Qom, Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks. The crisis has led most countries in the region to close their airspace, causing a massive chain reaction of flight cancellations and traveler displacements.

The conflict has resulted in airport closures and travel chaos as many nations halt or limit flights. Passengers like Mahala Finkleman shelter in hotels due to canceled flights, while planning alternative routes home amidst unrelenting tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)