Delhi Court Grants Parole for IVF Treatment

A Delhi court has approved the request of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri for temporary custody parole to undergo an in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) medical procedure. The court's approval facilitates the collection of semen samples from within Tihar Jail premises.

Judge Deepak Walson partially granted Jatheri's plea, scheduling the collection for June 14 between 6-7 AM. Medical experts from the hospital will be allowed into the jail to gather the required samples, ensuring privacy during the procedure, as stipulated by the court order.

In its directive, the court instructed the jail superintendent and the investigating officer to assist with the process. The court referenced a reply from AIIMS affirming that due processes can occur within jail confines, underlining the importance of transferring samples to the hospital for the ongoing IVF procedure within a strict timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)