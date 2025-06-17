Judge Declares NIH Grant Termination Illegal

A federal judge in Boston ruled that the Trump administration's termination of National Institutes of Health grants for diversity research was "void and illegal." The decision, handed down on Monday, accused the government of discriminating against minorities and LGBT individuals.

U.S. District Judge William Young declared that the NIH violated federal law by canceling more than $1 billion in research grants, categorizing them as connected to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Judge Young reinstated the grants to the organizations and Democratic-led states that challenged their termination and indicated that a more comprehensive ruling might be forthcoming as the case progresses.

