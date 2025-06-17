Left Menu

Judge Declares NIH Grant Termination Illegal

A federal judge ruled the termination of NIH grants under the Trump administration as illegal and discriminatory. The judge reinstated over $1 billion in research grants tied to diversity-related topics and hinted at a potential broader ruling as the case unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:29 IST
Judge Declares NIH Grant Termination Illegal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Boston ruled that the Trump administration's termination of National Institutes of Health grants for diversity research was "void and illegal." The decision, handed down on Monday, accused the government of discriminating against minorities and LGBT individuals.

U.S. District Judge William Young declared that the NIH violated federal law by canceling more than $1 billion in research grants, categorizing them as connected to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Judge Young reinstated the grants to the organizations and Democratic-led states that challenged their termination and indicated that a more comprehensive ruling might be forthcoming as the case progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025