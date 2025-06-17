Killing Spree in Minnesota: A Plot Against Democracy

In a chilling series of events, Vance Boelter, aged 57, has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly targeting Minnesota lawmakers in a planned killing spree. Authorities detail a violent narrative where prominent political figures, including Melissa Hortman, were shot in their homes by Boelter, who disguised himself as a police officer.

Following a tense two-day manhunt, Boelter was apprehended on Sunday. Investigators found alarming evidence including a 'target list' of political figures, suggesting a broader, orchestrated campaign of violence. Despite the severity of the charges, a precise motive has yet to be uncovered, contributing to the increasing concerns over political violence in the U.S.

This case unfolds alongside reports of other politically motivated attacks, signifying a significant escalation in tensions. Boelter, currently facing both federal and state charges, could face the death penalty if convicted. As the community grapples with these events, questions over political safety and security loom large.

