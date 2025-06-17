Left Menu

US Imposes New Visa Restrictions in Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

The United States has announced new visa restrictions on foreign officials associated with facilitating illegal immigration. The move follows recent immigration crackdowns in Los Angeles. The US aims to curb illegal immigration by targeting criminal organizations and pushing for the repatriation of nationals while welcoming legitimate travelers.

The United States has made clear its intolerance for those aiding illegal and mass immigration, according to a statement from its embassy.

The embassy announced new sanctions, including visa restrictions targeting complicit foreign government officials, as part of immigration crackdowns by the Trump administration, notably in Los Angeles.

Additionally, the US warns that countries failing to repatriate their nationals face severe entry restrictions, although legitimate travelers continue to be welcome.

