Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe in Critical Condition After Surgery

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in a perilous state following a surgical procedure aimed at addressing a critical brain bleed. The hospital issued a statement on Monday indicating that the swelling in the affected area is unrelenting, compounding the complexity of managing the bleed.

This severe injury results from an attack during a political rally earlier in the month, where Uribe sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The medical team is grappling with the situation as they work to stabilize Uribe's condition amidst precarious circumstances.

