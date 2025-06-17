Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe in Critical Condition After Surgery
Senator Miguel Uribe is in critical condition following surgery for a brain bleed. The hospital reports persistent swelling and difficulty controlling the bleed. Uribe was shot earlier this month at a political rally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 02:26 IST
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in a perilous state following a surgical procedure aimed at addressing a critical brain bleed. The hospital issued a statement on Monday indicating that the swelling in the affected area is unrelenting, compounding the complexity of managing the bleed.
This severe injury results from an attack during a political rally earlier in the month, where Uribe sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
The medical team is grappling with the situation as they work to stabilize Uribe's condition amidst precarious circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement