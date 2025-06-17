Trump Denies G7 Exit Tied to Iran-Israel Ceasefire

In a statement released late Monday, Donald Trump refuted claims by French President Emmanuel Macron that his early departure from the Group of Seven nations summit was related to negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Trump emphasized this was not the reason for his return to Washington.

Macron had suggested earlier that day that Trump proposed a meeting leading to a ceasefire between the two Middle Eastern nations. However, Trump's remarks on Truth Social dismissed these claims, asserting that his priority was far more significant than a ceasefire.

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel escalated with Israeli airstrikes on Iran, resulting in casualties on both sides, amidst concerns over nuclear developments. As tensions heighten, Trump's administration remains focused on reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran.

