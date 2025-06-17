Tragedy struck as 45 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip, where they awaited essential aid. Both UN and commercial trucks were poised to deliver food, yet an air of confusion surrounds the deadly incident.

The killings occurred against a backdrop of a controversial aid distribution network, supported by Israeli and US entities. Palestinians have accused Israeli forces of consistently firing on civilians gathering at food distribution centers, leading to numerous fatalities and injuries.

This aid system is criticized by UN organizations for violating humanitarian principles, as it allows Israeli control over aid access amid dire needs in Gaza. The conflict, exacerbated since October 2023, continues to claim countless lives and hinder relief efforts, raising concerns about potential famine.

