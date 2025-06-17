Outrage Over Abuse of Nepali Child in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market

In a shocking incident, a video surfaced showing a nine-year-old Nepali boy being abused and humiliated in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market. The footage, which quickly spread across social media platforms, led to the police apprehending three men connected to the incident.

The distressing video depicted the child being assaulted both physically and verbally by the men, one of whom was seen holding the boy with a belt while another poured water into the child's pants. Further abuse included slapping and spraying liquid soap on his hair.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Amit Goel confirmed the video's contents, stating the boy, a local third-grade student, had suffered at the hands of Pankaj, the stall owner, and his two helpers, Pradeep Kumar and Vishal. Legal action has been initiated under the Juvenile Justice and POCSO Acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)