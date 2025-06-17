Left Menu

Strategic Alliances: Shoigu's Diplomatic Shuffle With North Korea

Sergei Shoigu, Russian security official, met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un twice in two weeks, as instructed by President Putin. Strengthening Moscow-Pyongyang ties amid Western hostility, Shoigu's visit highlights a strategic partnership. North Korea's troop involvement in Russia, and potential logistical collaborations are under discussion.

17-06-2025
Sergei Shoigu, a prominent Russian security official, engaged in high-level talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the second time in two weeks. As directed by President Vladimir Putin, Shoigu aims to cement ties between Moscow and Pyongyang amid increasing Western tensions.

During Shoigu's recent visit, he and Kim discussed extensive security issues and deepened the strategic partnership through a mutual defense pact signed last year. This alliance is seen as a gesture of solidarity, with North Korean troops reportedly aiding Russia in its military endeavors.

Shoigu's visit included discussions on commemorating the involvement of North Korean troops in past conflicts. Despite Western accusations of arms transfers from Pyongyang to Moscow, both nations deny such actions. The dialogue also opens the possibility of resuming direct rail links between the two countries.

