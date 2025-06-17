Strategic Alliances: Shoigu's Diplomatic Shuffle With North Korea

Sergei Shoigu, a prominent Russian security official, engaged in high-level talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the second time in two weeks. As directed by President Vladimir Putin, Shoigu aims to cement ties between Moscow and Pyongyang amid increasing Western tensions.

During Shoigu's recent visit, he and Kim discussed extensive security issues and deepened the strategic partnership through a mutual defense pact signed last year. This alliance is seen as a gesture of solidarity, with North Korean troops reportedly aiding Russia in its military endeavors.

Shoigu's visit included discussions on commemorating the involvement of North Korean troops in past conflicts. Despite Western accusations of arms transfers from Pyongyang to Moscow, both nations deny such actions. The dialogue also opens the possibility of resuming direct rail links between the two countries.

