VP Dhankhar Calls for Rebuilding Knowledge Legacy, Dialogue in Democracy

In a wide-ranging address at Pondicherry University, Vice-President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar invoked India’s civilisational heritage, stressed the need for dialogue over discord, and called for reform in the commercialization of education. Speaking to an audience of students, faculty, and public representatives, he painted a vision of India rising by reconnecting with its ancient wisdom, fostering unity, and investing in inclusive knowledge systems.

Restoring India’s Knowledge Legacy: Nalanda and Sanatan Reawakening

Shri Dhankhar began with an emotional tribute to India’s ancient centers of learning, such as Takshashila, Nalanda, Mithila, and Vallabhi, which once stood as beacons of intellectual pursuit and civilisational pride. Referring to Nalanda University, he highlighted its nine-story library, Dharamganj, which was one of the largest repositories of knowledge in the ancient world.

He condemned the historical assaults on India’s knowledge heritage, particularly the destruction of Nalanda by Bakhtiyar Khilji in the 12th century. He described the sacking of Nalanda as an attack not just on books but on the “soul of India.” Yet, he emphasized the resilience of India’s civilisational ethos, stating:

“What was lost is being rebuilt — with stronger determination. Sanatan pride is rebuilding.”

This rebuilding, he said, is not merely symbolic but essential for India’s future as a knowledge superpower.

Political Climate and the Call for Civil Dialogue

In a heartfelt appeal to India’s political class, the Vice-President urged for temperance, maturity, and a return to civil discourse in national politics.

“We are too keen to raise the political temperature. Climate change is doing that for us already... Why melt the glaciers of our patience?”

He encouraged the adoption of India’s ancient philosophical traditions — Anantavad, Vaad-Vivad, Abhivyakti — which champion open expression and healthy disagreement. Dhankhar lamented the tendency among political actors to reject good ideas simply because they do not originate from within their own ranks, calling this “a sacrifice of our Vedic philosophy.”

He urged political leaders to focus on national interest, emphasizing that India’s rise on the global stage comes with added responsibility:

“Disruption and confrontation are not constitutional values. Dialogue is.”

Education: From Commodity to Service

Taking aim at the growing commercialization of education, Shri Dhankhar voiced concern over educational institutions becoming profit-making ventures. He drew attention to India’s traditional Gurukul system, where education was a service offered by those with means to uplift society.

“Education must be aligned with character development, not commodified.”

He called on corporate leaders to redirect CSR funds towards the creation of globally eminent educational institutions, far removed from the notion of balance sheets and profit margins.

Alumni Contributions as Catalysts for Growth

Turning to the university community, the Vice-President urged the formation of a robust alumni endowment fund, noting its importance for the university's future. Citing global examples, he remarked:

“In some developed democracies, a single university’s endowment exceeds $50 billion.”

He called for Pondicherry University to lead by example, encouraging each graduate to contribute regardless of the amount. Drawing from history, he quoted astronaut Neil Armstrong’s moon landing statement, reminding the audience that even small contributions from individuals can lead to giant leaps for institutions.

India’s Linguistic and Cultural Inclusivity

Reinforcing India’s pluralistic spirit, Shri Dhankhar celebrated India’s linguistic diversity, describing it as a symbol of unity rather than division. He listed India’s 11 classical languages — including Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Pali, Prakrit, Bengali, and Assamese — and praised the constitutional allowance for discourse in 22 languages in Parliament.

He declared:

“Sanatan teaches togetherness. What has historically fostered inclusivity cannot become the basis for divisiveness.”

His message was one of cultural pride coupled with reflection, urging citizens to value their civilisational heritage while also being mindful of the nation's collective future.

Distinguished Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was graced by several key dignitaries from Puducherry and New Delhi, including:

Shri K. Kailashnathan, Hon’ble Lt. Governor of Puducherry

Shri N. Rangasamy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Puducherry

Shri Embalam R. Selvam, Speaker, Puducherry Legislative Assembly

Shri S. Selvaganapathy, Rajya Sabha MP

Shri V. Vaithilingam, Lok Sabha MP

The event served as a platform for a vision that bridges India’s ancient wisdom with its modern aspirations, urging academia, polity, and industry alike to come together for a stronger Bharat.