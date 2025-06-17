Piyush Goyal Reviews NICDC Nodes, Charts Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Future

In a pivotal move aimed at accelerating the pace of industrial development in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal chaired a high-level review meeting at the Tobacco Board, Guntur, to assess the progress of industrial nodes being developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) framework. The review centered on three strategic industrial areas located in the state’s major growth corridors.

The session brought together top officials from central and state governments, including public sector bodies and industrial corridor agencies, as the government reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a hub of sustainable industrial innovation and global investment.

Strategic Focus: NICDC-Driven Nodes Under Three Corridors

The review evaluated the status and roadmap for three major NICDC nodes, each part of a distinct industrial corridor:

Krishnapatnam Industrial Area under the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC)

Orvakal Industrial Area under the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC)

Kopparthy Industrial Area under the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC)

Each of these projects has been designed to serve as a magnet for industrial investment, technology adoption, and employment generation, thereby forming the backbone of India’s next wave of integrated industrial development.

Ministerial Directives: Innovation, Startups, and MSMEs at the Core

In his address, Shri Piyush Goyal emphasized the need to create innovation-friendly ecosystems within each node to attract anchor investors, high-tech industries, and startups. He directed officials to:

Establish dedicated incubators to support early-stage enterprises

Allocate special zones for MSMEs and startups at subsidized rates

Provide cutting-edge infrastructure and technology support

Promote collaboration with academic institutions and R&D labs for innovation

He noted that these steps would enhance the industrial competitiveness of the state and allow Andhra Pradesh to become a model for inclusive industrialization.

Global Partnerships and Monitoring Mechanisms

Calling for a proactive investment strategy, the Minister urged the organization of country-specific investment conclaves to attract targeted foreign direct investment (FDI). These conclaves, he said, would help align sector-specific policies with global business interests.

To ensure transparency and accountability, Shri Goyal proposed the creation of a centralized project monitoring dashboard that would allow real-time tracking of implementation milestones, bottlenecks, and outcomes. Additionally, he called for advanced quality control and testing systems to ensure that all infrastructure meets world-class standards.

Swarna Andhra Vision 2047: The Roadmap Ahead

The meeting was aligned with the "Swarna Andhra 2047" vision — a long-term blueprint that aims to position Andhra Pradesh as India’s industrial and innovation powerhouse by its centenary year of independence.

An overview of the Swarna Andhra roadmap was presented by Shri Rajat Kumar Saini, Secretary of Industries, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The plan prioritizes infrastructure integration, employment creation, skill development, and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Key Metrics: Investment and Employment Potential

Each of the industrial nodes under review carries significant investment and employment promise:

Krishnapatnam Node Area: 2,006 acres Projected Investment: ₹10,500 crore Employment: 1 lakh jobs

Orvakal Node Area: 2,621 acres Projected Investment: ₹12,000 crore Employment: 45,000 jobs

Kopparthy Node Area: 2,596 acres Projected Investment: ₹8,800 crore Employment: 54,000 jobs



Together, these nodes will contribute to economic decentralization, regional parity, and export competitiveness, making Andhra Pradesh the only Indian state hosting nodes under three separate industrial corridors.

Call for State-Center Synergy

CEO & MD of NICDC, Shri Abhishikth Kishore, emphasized the importance of fast-tracking land acquisition, timely delivery of external infrastructure such as roads and power, and ensuring regulatory clearances to meet investor expectations.

He underlined the need for close coordination between the NICDC, APIIC, and APICDC, and recommended a convergence-based approach for project implementation.

Dignitaries and Stakeholders Present

The high-level meeting witnessed participation from an array of dignitaries and stakeholders, including:

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MP (Guntur)

Shri T.G. Bharath, Minister of State for Rural Development & Communications

Dr. N. Yuvaraj, Industries & Commerce Minister, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Shri Rajat Kumar Saini, Secretary, Industries, Andhra Pradesh

Shri Abhishikth Kishore, CEO & MD, NICDC

Senior officials from APIIC, NICDC, and APICDC

A New Industrial Horizon for India

With integrated planning, a robust institutional framework, and high-level political support, Andhra Pradesh is fast emerging as India’s gateway to industrial transformation. Under the NICDC framework, these nodes are poised to become centers of smart manufacturing, sustainable growth, and global investment, ushering in a new chapter in India's industrial saga.