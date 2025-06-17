Chiefs’ Chintan Conclave Begins; Focus on Op SINDOOR, Modernisation & Reforms

The Indian Army’s highest-level strategic dialogue platform, Chiefs’ Chintan, commenced today in the national capital, bringing together General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), and former Chiefs of the Army Staff (CsOAS) for a structured two-day interaction. The conclave comes on the heels of the recently concluded Operation SINDOOR, and reflects a growing emphasis on leveraging institutional memory, inter-generational military wisdom, and strategic foresight.

The engagement is designed to facilitate a candid and collaborative exchange of ideas on critical issues facing the Indian Army — from transformation, technology adoption, and jointness, to personnel welfare and national development agendas.

Operation SINDOOR: A Case Study in Jointmanship

A focal point of the first day was a detailed operational briefing on Operation SINDOOR, a multi-domain, tri-service campaign that showcased high levels of inter-service synergy. Army officials presented the operational concept, strategic objectives, execution phases, and post-mission assessments of the operation, which was conducted in coordination with the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

The presentation underscored the joint planning and real-time integration of air, land, and maritime assets, and highlighted how these elements contributed to rapid and decisive operational outcomes. The intent behind the debrief was to solicit strategic feedback from the former Chiefs, many of whom have previously led joint-service campaigns during their tenures.

Harnessing Experience: Former Chiefs Share Perspectives

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, in his welcome address, thanked the former Chiefs for their enduring commitment to the service. He emphasized the value of institutional continuity, stating:

“The cumulative wisdom of our former Chiefs serves as an anchor in turbulent times and a compass in times of transformation.”

The former Chiefs provided constructive insights on:

Operational doctrines

Leadership in joint command structures

Capability gaps and force restructuring

Strategic deterrence and threat perception evolution

Their collective input is expected to guide key policy decisions, particularly in capability building, officer grooming, and force modernisation.

Modernisation & Technological Induction: Keeping the Edge

The Indian Army leadership briefed the former Chiefs on the ongoing induction of niche technologies, particularly in domains such as:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Autonomous systems

ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) platforms

Cyber and EW (Electronic Warfare) capabilities

The discussions also touched upon the integration of new-age platforms, indigenous defence production under Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the Army’s preparedness to operate in tech-driven battlefields of the future.

The aim is to ensure that technological absorption aligns with doctrinal flexibility, training adaptability, and resource optimisation.

Viksit Bharat @2047: Army’s Role in Nation Building

In sync with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the conclave also explored the Indian Army’s civil-military contributions toward this long-term goal. Discussions included:

Infrastructure support in remote and border regions

Support to national disaster response mechanisms

Civilian skilling, youth engagement, and veterans as community leaders

Contributions to green energy, education, and health access in forward areas

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to nation-building beyond the battlefield, acting as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable development.

Human Resource Reform & Veteran Welfare Initiatives

Another critical dimension of the conclave focused on HR transformation, particularly in response to the evolving nature of modern warfare, retention challenges, and youth expectations. Key topics included:

Agile HR policies for dynamic career paths

Merit-based promotions and talent mapping

Enhancing mental and physical well-being of soldiers

Equally emphasized were veteran-centric welfare reforms — expanding housing, healthcare, financial literacy, and post-retirement career support. The conclave proposed integrated veteran management frameworks, including regional liaison mechanisms and digitized grievance redressal.

Institutional Wisdom: A Continuity of Leadership

Chiefs’ Chintan is unique in its institutional ethos, serving not only as a strategic brainstorming session but also as a symbol of generational continuity in military leadership. Former Chiefs, having navigated complex geopolitical landscapes during their own service, bring valuable strategic depth and foresight to today’s dynamic defence environment.

The conclave exemplifies how the Indian Army blends tradition with transformation, ensuring that strategic direction is informed by both experience and innovation.

What Lies Ahead

The second day of the conclave is expected to delve deeper into:

Civil-military fusion for operational readiness

Doctrinal innovations in light of new threats

Enhanced jointness through integrated theatre commands

Training ecosystem reforms, including simulation and wargaming

The outcomes of the conclave will directly inform ongoing transformation strategies and act as a guiding document for medium- and long-term operational planning.