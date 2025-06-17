Left Menu

Heist at the President's Estate: A Tale of Digital Deception

A government employee, Prakash Singh, was arrested for embezzling Rs 24.4 lakh from his colleague Surender Kumar's bank accounts using mobile apps. Singh exploited Kumar's unfamiliarity with digital banking, transferring funds over three months. An accomplice in Kolkata laundered the money, leading to both their arrests.

  • India

In a startling case of digital fraud, a government employee at the President's Estate has been detained for siphoning Rs 24.4 lakh from his colleague's bank accounts, utilizing the victim's lack of familiarity with mobile banking applications.

The accused, Prakash Singh, exploited his proximity to his coworker, Surender Kumar, to access the latter's mobile phone. Singh installed a mobile payment app, linking it to Kumar's bank accounts, enabling unauthorized transfers.

Kumar discovered the missing funds during a routine bank visit. The stolen amount was laundered through multiple accounts, with a significant portion handled by an accomplice, Sanjay Chakraborty. Both suspects have been apprehended, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

