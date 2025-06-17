Heist at the President's Estate: A Tale of Digital Deception

In a startling case of digital fraud, a government employee at the President's Estate has been detained for siphoning Rs 24.4 lakh from his colleague's bank accounts, utilizing the victim's lack of familiarity with mobile banking applications.

The accused, Prakash Singh, exploited his proximity to his coworker, Surender Kumar, to access the latter's mobile phone. Singh installed a mobile payment app, linking it to Kumar's bank accounts, enabling unauthorized transfers.

Kumar discovered the missing funds during a routine bank visit. The stolen amount was laundered through multiple accounts, with a significant portion handled by an accomplice, Sanjay Chakraborty. Both suspects have been apprehended, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)