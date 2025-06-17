Caste Census Controversy: Congress vs. Centre
The Congress has criticized India's central government for allegedly delaying the caste census and accused it of inadequate budget allocation. Congress leader Sachin Pilot emphasized the need for a comprehensive understanding of people's living conditions to formulate effective policies. The BJP rejected Congress's claims, attributing them to false propaganda.
The ongoing debate between the Congress and the central government over the long-delayed caste census has intensified. Accusations of inadequate budget allocation and lack of transparency have been levied by Congress, led by general secretary Sachin Pilot.
Pilot stressed the importance of the caste census, not just for data collection but for a deeper understanding of societal conditions and policy development. He criticized the government's allocation of only Rs 574 crore against a requirement of Rs 10,000 crore for the exercise.
The BJP has refuted Congress's allegations, claiming they are part of a misleading narrative. Meanwhile, the Congress has advocated for adopting the Telangana model for comprehensive caste enumeration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
