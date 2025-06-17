Calcutta High Court Pauses OBC Reservation Notifications Amid Legal Challenge

The Calcutta High Court has halted West Bengal government's notifications on OBC-A and OBC-B reservations with an interim stay effective until July 31.

The directive pauses the implementation of notifications issued from May 8 to June 13 regarding OBC categories. Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Rajasekhar Mantha presided over the decision.

Parties must submit affidavits concerning the challenge to the state's benchmark surveys for OBC inclusion. The Supreme Court is reviewing the state's challenge to a previous May 2024 ruling that invalidated the OBC status of several classes.

