Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Pauses OBC Reservation Notifications Amid Legal Challenge

The Calcutta High Court issued an interim stay on West Bengal government's notifications regarding OBC-A and OBC-B reservations. The stay, effective until July 31, pauses the execution of notifications issued between May 8 and June 13. The legal challenge is ongoing, and all parties must file affidavits regarding benchmark surveys for OBC inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:51 IST
Calcutta High Court Pauses OBC Reservation Notifications Amid Legal Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has halted West Bengal government's notifications on OBC-A and OBC-B reservations with an interim stay effective until July 31.

The directive pauses the implementation of notifications issued from May 8 to June 13 regarding OBC categories. Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Rajasekhar Mantha presided over the decision.

Parties must submit affidavits concerning the challenge to the state's benchmark surveys for OBC inclusion. The Supreme Court is reviewing the state's challenge to a previous May 2024 ruling that invalidated the OBC status of several classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025