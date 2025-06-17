Left Menu

Eviction Controversy in Assam: A Clash of Rights and Development

The Assam government completed an eviction drive to remove 667 families reportedly encroaching on land in Goalpara district. Despite protests from Congress MLAs, the drive dismantled structures and displaced Bengali-speaking Muslim communities. The eviction has sparked debates on natural justice and constitutional rights amid calls for intervention and compensation.

Updated: 17-06-2025 20:31 IST
Eviction Controversy in Assam: A Clash of Rights and Development
The Assam government has concluded an eviction operation in Goalpara district, displacing 667 families identified as unauthorized settlers, according to a local official. Despite inclement weather, the drive, continuing over two days, was completed without resistance or reported incidents from those evicted.

The operation involved demolishing homes and structures across 45% of the contested 1555 bigha area in Hasilabeel village using roughly 20 bulldozers and excavators. Notably, five Lower Primary schools and other concrete structures were eradicated as part of the effort, leaving the area's residents, largely from the Bengali-speaking Muslim community, without shelter.

A Congress delegation, led by MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury, expressed their disapproval by submitting a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, arguing the evictions violate humanitarian and constitutional principles. They urged for intervention or compensation, underscoring long-standing settlement and lawful citizenship within the community.

