Terror Strikes Again: Naxalites' Violent Act in Bijapur

In a harrowing incident in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, Naxalites strangled three villagers to death on Tuesday evening, according to police sources. The victims, residents of Peddakorma village, were killed using a rope, a move described by authorities as an attempt to instill fear and maintain control over the area.

The police expressed their outrage at the cowardly nature of the attack, which marks another grim chapter in the ongoing conflict involving Maoist insurgents in the region. Authorities are currently piecing together details surrounding the attack as further information is awaited.

Such incidents are symptomatic of the broader challenges faced by law enforcement in combating Naxalite activities and ensuring the safety of rural communities in affected areas.