Hardcore Criminal Detained Under PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

In a significant law enforcement action on Tuesday, an alleged hardcore criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, according to police reports.

The individual, Ayoub Ahmed, has been implicated in 16 First Information Reports (FIRs) filed at various police stations spanning across the districts of Rajbagh, Kathua, Bahu Fort, Gangyal, Arnia, Nagrota, and Bari Brahmana, announced a police spokesperson.

Authorities highlighted that Ahmed's continued criminal actions have become a substantial threat to public peace and stability in the region. Consequently, following a formal detention order issued by the district magistrate of Samba, Ahmed has been incarcerated in District Jail Poonch under the PSA, which permits detention without charge or trial for up to two years in certain circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)