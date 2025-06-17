Wokha Review Meet: Dr. Jitendra Singh Calls for Science-Led Growth in Northeast

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, chaired a comprehensive high-level review meeting in Wokha district of Nagaland today. The meeting brought together heads of various central science and technology institutions and senior officials from the Nagaland state government, reaffirming the government’s vision to accelerate the socio-economic development of the Northeast through innovation and inclusive scientific outreach.

Science and Innovation at the Forefront of Regional Upliftment

The Minister emphasized that the region has witnessed remarkable progress in recent years, attributing this to a robust ecosystem cultivated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focused push on science, technology, and innovation. “Science and technology should not remain restricted to central or urban spaces,” Dr. Singh stressed. “The Northeastern states, with their unique natural endowments and human potential, are ideal candidates to spearhead India’s innovation-led development story.”

Dr. Singh underscored that the Centre has intentionally extended research and development (R&D) capabilities into peripheral regions, including remote tribal belts and ecologically sensitive zones. He stated that this strategy not only enhances national integration but unlocks the hidden potential in underdeveloped regions.

Agriculture, Biodiversity, Tourism, and Films: Catalysts for Growth

Drawing attention to the region’s biodiversity and ecological richness, Dr. Singh pointed out that agriculture and allied sectors, along with tourism and creative industries like film production, can serve as transformative growth levers. He cited Wokha district as a case in point, whose success under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme—focused on Banana cultivation—has garnered national visibility. “Such district-level success stories can evolve into commercially viable models of economic growth,” he noted.

Strengthening Grassroots Through Flagship Saturation Campaigns

The Minister announced the initiation of a 15-day nationwide saturation campaign aimed at ensuring that the benefits of all flagship government schemes reach the last mile. “This campaign is about saturation, not sampling. Every household must feel the presence of the Indian government,” Dr. Singh said. He urged local administrators and community leaders to drive this movement with vigor and inclusivity.

Northeast’s Socio-Economic Ascent: A Decade of Change

Reflecting on a decade of transformation, Dr. Singh noted the increasing participation of Northeastern youth in national industries like aviation and hospitality. “This was unimaginable a few years ago,” he said. Referring to the recent tragic air crash in Ahmedabad that claimed the lives of two young Manipuri girls in the aviation workforce, Dr. Singh called it a “solemn reminder of how far the region has progressed and the stakes it now holds in the national growth narrative.”

He reiterated the strong political and emotional commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Northeast. “Since 2014, the PM has visited the region over 70 times, more than any other Indian leader,” Dr. Singh said. “These visits were not symbolic; they aimed to bridge both mental and infrastructural gaps.”

Empowering Women and Youth: Leadership from the Ground Up

In a resounding call to action, Dr. Singh encouraged women and youth to take leadership roles in the region’s development. “Women in the Northeast have always led from the front—whether managing markets, finances, or families. The time has come to extend this leadership into the entrepreneurial and scientific spheres,” he said.

Drawing parallels to India’s celebrated space missions like Chandrayaan and Aditya-L1, where women scientists held leadership roles, Dr. Singh added that Northeast India is naturally inclined toward matriarchal strength. “Let this cultural legacy fuel the formation of self-help groups, startups, and microenterprises,” he urged.

Towards a Viksit Bharat 2047: Northeast as a Growth Engine

Concluding the session, the Minister affirmed that India’s vision of becoming one of the top three global economies would hinge significantly on the contributions of the Northeastern region. “Our economic future lies in exploring what has long remained underexplored. The Northeast is India’s natural frontier of growth, innovation, and leadership,” he said.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The high-level meeting was attended by Nagaland MLA and Advisor to the Chief Minister, Dr. Chumben Murry, along with representatives from premier institutions under the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Survey of India, and other scientific agencies.

The Wokha gathering not only reviewed ongoing projects but laid down a clear, inclusive roadmap for integrating the Northeast into India's scientific and technological mainstream, propelling the country toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047.