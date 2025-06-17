Left Menu

Unraveling the Rajghuvanshi Murder: Indore Connection Revealed

The Meghalaya police's investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi has revealed that the main suspect, Sonam, hid in a flat in Indore after committing the crime. Several associates, including her alleged lover, have been arrested in connection with the murder that occurred during a honeymoon trip.

Updated: 17-06-2025 21:08 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Meghalaya police investigators have linked a flat in Indore to the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Main suspect Sonam reportedly took refuge in the city's Dewas Naka area subsequent to committing the crime in Meghalaya.

An official revealed that Sonam, Raghuvanshi's wife, allegedly hid in the flat before her arrest in Uttar Pradesh. The police team is scrutinizing the residences of the implicated individuals in Indore, aiming to gather more evidence and testimonies regarding the murder.

The murder occurred during Raghuvanshi and Sonam's honeymoon in Meghalaya, with Sonam and her accomplices now in custody. Authorities continue to probe the case, piecing together the sequence of events that culminated in Raghuvanshi's brutal death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

