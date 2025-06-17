NAACP to Sue Elon Musk's xAI Over Air Pollution Concerns

The NAACP announced plans to file a lawsuit against Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm, xAI, due to concerns over air pollution from their supercomputer situated close to predominantly Black communities.

The xAI data center, operational since last year, reportedly began using gas turbines without securing a full permit, exploiting a 364-day exemption. While the facility's permit application now considers 15 turbines, the Southern Environmental Law Center claims there could be as many as 35 turbines operating at the site.

Though xAI asserts that it employs technology to curb emissions and contributes significantly to the local economy, opponents argue the operation stresses the power grid and releases pollutants that pose severe health risks. The SELC, highlighting potential Clean Air Act violations, has petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency for intervention.