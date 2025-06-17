NAACP to Sue Elon Musk's xAI Over Air Pollution Concerns
The NAACP is suing xAI, Elon Musk's AI company, for alleged air pollution from its supercomputer near Black communities. The facility reportedly emits harmful pollutants and may have bypassed obtaining necessary permits. Despite xAI's economic contributions, environmental and health concerns persist, prompting action from the Southern Environmental Law Center.
- Country:
- United States
The NAACP announced plans to file a lawsuit against Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm, xAI, due to concerns over air pollution from their supercomputer situated close to predominantly Black communities.
The xAI data center, operational since last year, reportedly began using gas turbines without securing a full permit, exploiting a 364-day exemption. While the facility's permit application now considers 15 turbines, the Southern Environmental Law Center claims there could be as many as 35 turbines operating at the site.
Though xAI asserts that it employs technology to curb emissions and contributes significantly to the local economy, opponents argue the operation stresses the power grid and releases pollutants that pose severe health risks. The SELC, highlighting potential Clean Air Act violations, has petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency for intervention.
ALSO READ
CM Rekha Gupta launches Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025; stresses clean, healthy Delhi her dream.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025
Mist sprayers to be installed on 13 air pollution hotspots in Delhi; want entry of only BS-VI, EVs, CNG vehicles from Nov 1: CM Gupta.
Delhi's Ambitious 2025 Air Pollution Mitigation Plan Unveiled
Unveiling the Hidden Pathways: How PM2.5 Air Pollution Affects Premature Birth Risk