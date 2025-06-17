CSS Officers Demand Swift Action on Cadre Restructure and Promotion

The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers have issued a plea to the government, urging swift action to implement the recommendations of the cadre restructuring committee without further delay. The association emphasizes the importance of these changes to avert financial difficulties and enhance the morale of officers.

As per CSS officers, the delay in implementing the committee's recommendations, which were due since 2022, has severely affected operations, leading to stagnation in promotions. They urge necessary measures be taken by June 30, 2025, to support the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The association expressed disappointment with the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT) response, citing a lack of transparency regarding the cadre restructuring timeline. These criticisms follow a series of events highlighting the impact of inaction on CSS's functionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)