Left Menu

CSS Officers Demand Swift Action on Cadre Restructure and Promotion

The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers' association urges the government to implement the cadre restructuring committee's recommendations immediately to prevent financial loss and boost morale. Delays have spanned years, crippling the secretariat's operations. The association criticizes the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for lack of transparency and calls for immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:32 IST
CSS Officers Demand Swift Action on Cadre Restructure and Promotion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers have issued a plea to the government, urging swift action to implement the recommendations of the cadre restructuring committee without further delay. The association emphasizes the importance of these changes to avert financial difficulties and enhance the morale of officers.

As per CSS officers, the delay in implementing the committee's recommendations, which were due since 2022, has severely affected operations, leading to stagnation in promotions. They urge necessary measures be taken by June 30, 2025, to support the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The association expressed disappointment with the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT) response, citing a lack of transparency regarding the cadre restructuring timeline. These criticisms follow a series of events highlighting the impact of inaction on CSS's functionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025