Governor's Emotional Bond: Adopted Son of Bengal

Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose, has announced a profound emotional bond with the state, expressing his wish to be regarded as an 'adopted son.' This statement came amidst his steps to transfer his voter registration to Bengal, showcasing his dedication to the region.

On Thursday, Bose presented the required enumeration form for the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll to the Booth Level Officer at the Lok Bhavan. His decision reflects a personal and symbolic commitment to the state's cultural and traditional roots.

Bose, originally from the Kerala cadre of the IAS and having served since 1977, took up the governorship in West Bengal on November 23, 2022. His actions signal a significant gesture towards deeper engagement with Bengal's people and heritage.

