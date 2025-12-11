Left Menu

Governor's Emotional Bond: Adopted Son of Bengal

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed a deep emotional connection with Bengal, emphasizing his desire to be seen as an 'adopted son' of the state by shifting his voter registration there. As part of this cultural embrace, he engaged in the state’s ongoing electoral roll revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:33 IST
Governor's Emotional Bond: Adopted Son of Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose, has announced a profound emotional bond with the state, expressing his wish to be regarded as an 'adopted son.' This statement came amidst his steps to transfer his voter registration to Bengal, showcasing his dedication to the region.

On Thursday, Bose presented the required enumeration form for the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll to the Booth Level Officer at the Lok Bhavan. His decision reflects a personal and symbolic commitment to the state's cultural and traditional roots.

Bose, originally from the Kerala cadre of the IAS and having served since 1977, took up the governorship in West Bengal on November 23, 2022. His actions signal a significant gesture towards deeper engagement with Bengal's people and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025