Governor's Emotional Bond: Adopted Son of Bengal

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed a deep emotional connection with Bengal, emphasizing his desire to be seen as an 'adopted son' of the state by shifting his voter registration there. As part of this cultural embrace, he engaged in the state’s ongoing electoral roll revision process.
Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose, has announced a profound emotional bond with the state, expressing his wish to be regarded as an 'adopted son.' This statement came amidst his steps to transfer his voter registration to Bengal, showcasing his dedication to the region.
On Thursday, Bose presented the required enumeration form for the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll to the Booth Level Officer at the Lok Bhavan. His decision reflects a personal and symbolic commitment to the state's cultural and traditional roots.
Bose, originally from the Kerala cadre of the IAS and having served since 1977, took up the governorship in West Bengal on November 23, 2022. His actions signal a significant gesture towards deeper engagement with Bengal's people and heritage.
