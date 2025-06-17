Left Menu

Ukraine Urges UN Action After Russian Attacks

Ukraine has requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting in response to Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other cities. Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine's UN ambassador, submitted a formal request expressing concern over the escalation of attacks targeting civilians.

Updated: 17-06-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council following deadly missile strikes by Russia on Kyiv and other cities. The announcement, made by a Ukrainian official to the state-run Ukrinform news agency on Tuesday, highlights escalating tensions in the region.

Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN, stated, "I have just signed a letter to the President of the UN Security Council asking him to convene a meeting of the Security Council as soon as possible in connection with the escalation of Russia's missile terror against civilians in Ukraine." This statement underscores Ukraine's urgency in addressing what it describes as increasing missile terror by Russia.

The requested meeting aims to address and discuss the ongoing attacks, which have notably targeted civilian areas, escalating the crisis further and raising international concern. Ukraine hopes the global body will intervene to mitigate the situation swiftly.

