Nelson Mandela Bay Exceeds Housing Target, Urges Expanded National Support

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has emerged as a standout performer in South Africa’s national effort to address housing shortages, having already exceeded its 2024/25 financial year housing delivery target months ahead of schedule. By early June 2025, the metro had successfully delivered 397 housing units, surpassing its target of 386, showcasing renewed momentum in project execution, intergovernmental coordination, and institutional reforms.

This early delivery marks a milestone in the municipality’s broader five-year turnaround strategy and strengthens its case to the National Department of Human Settlements for an increase in housing allocations in upcoming cycles.

Delivering Ahead of Schedule: A Sign of Institutional Renewal

Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe praised the achievement as a reflection of the municipality’s capacity to implement with precision, emphasizing delivery “on time, within budget, and with quality.” This performance, she noted, is not merely administrative success but part of a broader commitment to transform lives and ensure constitutional rights are upheld.

“Section 26 of the Constitution guarantees the right to access adequate housing. Section 152 mandates municipalities to promote sustainable communities. We are not only meeting this obligation with urgency, but with pride and purpose,” said Mayor Lobishe.

She reiterated the urgent need to upscale delivery due to a housing backlog exceeding 100,000 units — a stark reminder of the challenges still facing residents in informal settlements, floodplains, and other vulnerable environments.

Prioritizing Backyard Dwellers and Vulnerable Communities

In a proactive move to address this backlog, the municipality earlier this year launched a housing registration drive, with special attention on backyard dwellers, who have historically remained under-prioritized in formal allocations. This initiative is expected to feed into the next housing cycle, which will see the construction of at least 400 new units under the forthcoming budget.

The metro's Human Settlements Directorate is actively aligning these new efforts with spatial justice and inclusion goals, ensuring that disadvantaged and marginalised populations are central to planning.

Institutional Reforms Powering Delivery

According to the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Human Settlements, Thembinkosi Mafana, the turnaround strategy implemented by the Human Settlements Directorate has introduced wide-ranging reforms that are now bearing fruit. These include:

Enhanced project and beneficiary management systems

Strengthened financial controls

Improved contractor performance oversight

Tighter collaboration with provincial and national departments

“Our ability to exceed housing targets is the result of operational effectiveness, intergovernmental cooperation, and focused oversight,” Mafana stated. “We are constantly refining our approach to improve agility and elevate our delivery capabilities.”

He also commended the dedication of the Standing Committee for Human Settlements, municipal officials, and local contractors, who he said had collectively embraced an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to human settlements delivery.

Community Impact Already Visible

The positive effects of the accelerated housing delivery are already being felt across several communities in the metro. Areas such as:

Polar Park

KwaNobuhle

Jachtvlakte

Masakhane Village

Motherwell NU30

Red Location

have reported ongoing or completed housing developments under the current financial cycle. These projects have improved access to safe and dignified housing for hundreds of families, many of whom had previously lived in informal or unsafe dwellings.

Call for National Support and Future Planning

With its proven track record and improved institutional capacity, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has formally requested the National Department of Human Settlements to consider increased funding allocations for the metro.

“We’ve shown we can deliver — not just adequately, but excellently,” said Mayor Lobishe. “It’s time we are recognized as a reliable implementing agent in the fight to reduce South Africa’s national housing backlog.”

The municipality has committed to engaging with the Minister of Human Settlements through appropriate intergovernmental channels to advocate for additional support, including strategic partnerships, planning resources, and expedited funding mechanisms.

Looking Ahead: Building a Resilient Housing System

With the housing crisis still looming large across South Africa, Nelson Mandela Bay’s example provides a template for responsive, effective local governance. It also signals the growing importance of urban resilience, integrated planning, and sustained government-community partnerships in building sustainable human settlements.

As the metro positions itself for scaling up delivery, the leadership has emphasized the need to maintain high-quality standards while speeding up project timelines — an approach that could redefine housing governance in South Africa's metros.