Lawmakers Vow Resilience in Wake of Minnesota Gunman's Threats

Vance Boelter, 57, is charged with murder after a shooting killed Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and wounded others. Several lawmakers, whose names were found on a target list, emphasize their commitment to serve undeterred by violence, as authorities seek a motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saintpaul | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:59 IST
In a chilling episode that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, Vance Boelter, 57, faces charges of federal murder and stalking. The tragic event unfolded in Minnesota, where Boelter allegedly killed Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, alongside wounding others, before being captured.

Authorities revealed that Boelter's writings included a list of potential targets, consisting predominantly of Democratic Party members. This list spanned across five Midwestern states, urging lawmakers to reflect on their resilience amidst adversities. Reacting to the violence, US Rep Debbie Dingell defiantly remarked, "We cannot let terror terrorise us."

With law enforcement heightening security measures, political figures like Minnesota Rep Esther Agbaje and Ohio Rep Marcy Kaptur express a resolute determination to continue serving their constituencies, invoking unity against the divisive intentions behind such violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

