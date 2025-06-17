Fraud Case Unveiled: Inside the Scandal of Government Quota Plot Deals

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police recently intensified its probe by seeking the custody of Purushottam Chavan in connection with a significant fraud case. Chavan, who is the husband of an IPS officer, stands accused of defrauding a businessman in Surat and others to the tune of Rs 7.42 crore, according to officials.

Currently held in judicial custody for another case, this marks the second time the EOW has pursued charges against Chavan. He is said to have deceitfully enticed the businessman by promising government quota plots at discounted rates, and potential contracts with the Maharashtra Police Academy for supplying T-shirts, an official reported.

Recent court proceedings on Tuesday saw officials seeking Chavan's custody granted, pending a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) court order. This development follows his arrest last month for a Rs 24.78 crore fraud. In March, Chavan's wife, IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, was also questioned concerning financial matters linked to her husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)