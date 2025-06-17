Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Police Shooting Amid Ojwang Protests

A Kenyan police officer was arrested after shooting an unarmed civilian during protests in Nairobi over blogger Albert Ojwang's death in police custody. Demonstrations spread across cities, drawing attention to alleged extrajudicial killings. Investigations are underway, and several officials have been arrested or suspended.

In a dramatic escalation of public unrest, a Kenyan police officer has been arrested for the shooting of an unarmed man during protests in Nairobi. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, raising broader questions about extrajudicial actions by law enforcement.

Citizen Television aired a video where two officers were seen confronting a civilian, with one discharging a firearm. Eyewitnesses claim the victim, who fell and bled profusely, was merely a bystander selling masks, contradicting assertions that he was a protester.

Authorities have initiated investigations, arresting the officer and suspending senior officials linked to the case. Meanwhile, President William Ruto has condemned Ojwang's death, calling it 'heartbreaking and unacceptable,' as protests continue to rage across the nation.

