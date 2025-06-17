Unraveling the Intrigue: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder investigation, Meghalaya police visited an Indore flat where his wife Sonam, the primary suspect, reportedly sought refuge post-homicide. Insights gathered from Raghuvanshi's family reveal Sonam's activities before her eventual arrest in Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities highlighted that Sonam, along with Raj Kushwah and his associates, is implicated in Raghuvanshi's murder during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya. The crime reached a turning point with the grim discovery of Raghuvanshi's body in Sohra's remote gorge.

Further deepening the intrigue, a local businessman, Shilom James, claims an encounter with one accused, Vishal Chauhan, around the time Sonam allegedly returned to Indore, raising questions about the movements and connections of those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)