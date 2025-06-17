Unraveling the Intrigue: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case
In the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Meghalaya police have discovered that his wife Sonam, the main suspect, hid in an Indore flat following his murder. Alongside accomplices, including alleged lover Raj Kushwah, Sonam was arrested after Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in Meghalaya.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder investigation, Meghalaya police visited an Indore flat where his wife Sonam, the primary suspect, reportedly sought refuge post-homicide. Insights gathered from Raghuvanshi's family reveal Sonam's activities before her eventual arrest in Uttar Pradesh.
Authorities highlighted that Sonam, along with Raj Kushwah and his associates, is implicated in Raghuvanshi's murder during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya. The crime reached a turning point with the grim discovery of Raghuvanshi's body in Sohra's remote gorge.
Further deepening the intrigue, a local businessman, Shilom James, claims an encounter with one accused, Vishal Chauhan, around the time Sonam allegedly returned to Indore, raising questions about the movements and connections of those involved.
