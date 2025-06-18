No Deal Yet: Japan and US Tariff Talks Hit Snag

Japan's Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has announced that a comprehensive tariff agreement with the United States remains elusive amid ongoing discussions. Persistent disagreements have stood in the way of finalizing a deal, Ishiba revealed to reporters following the recent Group of Seven summit.

Stressing the importance of securing a mutually beneficial trade deal, Ishiba highlighted Japan's steadfast commitment to safeguarding its national interests during the negotiations. While the discussions continue, both nations strive for an agreement that equally benefits their respective economies.

The announcement follows the multinational summit where leaders from the world's largest economies met to address pressing global issues, underscoring the critical nature of these negotiations between Japan and the United States.