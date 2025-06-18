Operation Sindoor: Strengthening India's Military Synergy
Operation Sindoor was the focal point of a significant conclave where the synergy between the Indian Armed Forces was scrutinized. Hosted by the Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the event included insights from former army chiefs aimed at fortifying the Indian Army's capabilities and modernization efforts.
In a crucial conclave held on Tuesday, Operation Sindoor was thoroughly examined, focusing on the coordination between the Indian Air Force and the Navy. Attendees included Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and esteemed former Army leaders.
The event, termed 'Chiefs' Chintan', served as a two-day interaction providing a platform for active and retired military leaders to share institutional knowledge and strategic insights.
A prominent feature was the briefing on Operation Sindoor, intended to enhance understanding and gather expert opinions on modernizing and preparing the Indian Army for future challenges.
