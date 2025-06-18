Left Menu

Escalating Israeli Strikes in Iran: Human Rights Activists Report

Human Rights Activists reported that Israeli strikes in Iran have killed 585 people and injured 1,326. This Washington-based group identified 239 civilians and 126 security personnel among the dead. Iran's reports differ, listing 224 killed and 1,277 wounded, with minimal updates and casualties downplayed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:09 IST
A Washington-based human rights group has reported a stark escalation in violence, with Israeli strikes purportedly killing 585 individuals across Iran and wounding 1,326. Of those killed, 239 were civilians, and 126 were security personnel, a report from Human Rights Activists stated.

The group has a history of providing detailed casualty figures, as seen during the 2022 protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. They have developed a network within Iran to crosscheck local reports, offering a different narrative to that of the Iranian government, which has traditionally minimized the impact of such conflicts.

Official figures from Iran, last updated on Monday, reported a total of 224 deaths and 1,277 injuries. The discrepancy between the numbers from the two sources highlights the ongoing struggle for accurate information amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

