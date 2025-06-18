Left Menu

Iran Vows Strong Retaliation Against Israeli Strikes

Iran has declared it will respond decisively and without hesitation to any Israeli military action. The statement, made by Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, underscores the seriousness of Iran's stance in protecting its national interests against external threats.

Updated: 18-06-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Iran has issued a stern warning, declaring its intent to retaliate strongly against any Israeli military strikes. The announcement came from Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, on Wednesday.

The ambassador emphasized Iran's commitment to defending its people and territory, stating that the Islamic Republic would react with serious force and without hesitation.

This declaration highlights the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, with both nations vowing to protect their national interests against perceived threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

