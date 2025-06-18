Bihar BJP Battles Fake Website Scandal
The Bihar BJP has lodged a police complaint regarding a fraudulent website created in their name, allegedly to defame party leaders. The complaint was filed with Patna Police's Cyber Cell. The BJP is demanding strict action against those responsible for the illegal activity. Police have yet to comment.
The Bihar BJP has registered a police complaint over a fake website allegedly intended to tarnish its leaders' reputations, party officials said on Wednesday.
Filing the complaint with Patna Police's Cyber Cell, the BJP identified unknown perpetrators behind the creation of an impostor website using the party's name.
"This is a serious offence," declared Danish Iqbal, the BJP's state media in-charge, demanding stringent action against those accountable. Police were unavailable for immediate comment on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
