Bihar BJP Battles Fake Website Scandal

The Bihar BJP has registered a police complaint over a fake website allegedly intended to tarnish its leaders' reputations, party officials said on Wednesday.

Filing the complaint with Patna Police's Cyber Cell, the BJP identified unknown perpetrators behind the creation of an impostor website using the party's name.

"This is a serious offence," declared Danish Iqbal, the BJP's state media in-charge, demanding stringent action against those accountable. Police were unavailable for immediate comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)