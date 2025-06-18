Chhattisgarh Cabinet Amends Rules for Compassionate Appointments Amid Tribal Scholarship Boost

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has given the green light to amend rules, allowing family members of police personnel killed in Naxal violence to be appointed in various state departments. This decision was part of a wider array of reforms put forth during a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The amendment to Clause 13 (3) of the Unified Revised Instructions-2013 will now enable eligible family members, regardless of gender, to obtain employment in departments outside the police force. Previously, appointments were restricted to the same department in which the deceased officer served. This move follows the tragic death of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje, underlining the state's commitment to honoring their ultimate sacrifices.

Moreover, the cabinet approved scholarships for Dihari Korwa, Baghel Kshatriya, Sansari Oraon, and Pabiya communities, aligning their educational benefits with those available to Scheduled Tribes and Castes. The state also plans to boost local business by transferring the 'JashPure' brand to government entities, enhancing the market reach for regional products.