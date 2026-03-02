Kerala's Push for Malayalam: Scholarships for Top Students

The Kerala government has taken a significant step towards promoting the Malayalam language by announcing scholarships for Higher Secondary students. The initiative targets students who have achieved high marks in their Class 10 Malayalam exams and have chosen to continue studying Malayalam as a second language.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty revealed that the scholarships aim to encourage more students to embrace their mother tongue. This move is part of a broader effort to bolster regional languages within the education system and foster cultural pride among young learners.

Further details about the eligibility and application procedures will soon be released by the Director of General Education, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all aspiring candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)