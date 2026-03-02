Kerala's Push for Malayalam: Scholarships for Top Students
The Kerala government has introduced scholarships for Higher Secondary students excelling in Malayalam. Aimed at promoting the mother tongue, these scholarships reward students with high marks in Malayalam in the Class 10 exams who choose Malayalam as a second language at the Higher Secondary level.
The Kerala government has taken a significant step towards promoting the Malayalam language by announcing scholarships for Higher Secondary students. The initiative targets students who have achieved high marks in their Class 10 Malayalam exams and have chosen to continue studying Malayalam as a second language.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty revealed that the scholarships aim to encourage more students to embrace their mother tongue. This move is part of a broader effort to bolster regional languages within the education system and foster cultural pride among young learners.
Further details about the eligibility and application procedures will soon be released by the Director of General Education, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all aspiring candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
