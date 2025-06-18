AAP Stages Protest in Meerut Over Power Supply Issues in Uttar Pradesh
The Aam Aadmi Party protested in Meerut against poor electricity supply in Uttar Pradesh, submitting a memorandum to the governor. Led by Ankush Chaudhary, they demanded 24-hour supply, highlighted inflated billing by private firms, and called for regular power to farmers.
On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organized a protest outside the district magistrate's office in Meerut, voicing concerns over the inadequate electricity supply and frequent power cuts in Uttar Pradesh.
Led by Ankush Chaudhary, the district president, party members submitted a memorandum to the governor, spotlighting disruptions that last up to 12 hours and severely impact citizens, farmers, and traders.
The protest emphasized the dual issues of increasing electricity tariffs and erratic supply, affecting education, water, and business activities. The AAP also criticized the government's move to outsource billing, resulting in false charges from private agencies.
