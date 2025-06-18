Rap Controversy: Kneecap Member's Court Appearance Sparks Debate

Liam O'Hanna, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap, was met with significant public support as he appeared in a London court facing terrorism charges. O'Hanna, performing under his stage name Mo Chara, allegedly waved a Hezbollah flag during a November 2024 concert in London.

The charge, brought forth under the Terrorism Act, claims that O'Hanna's actions were intended to arouse suspicion of supporting a proscribed group. Kneecap, known for their pro-Palestine messages, argue that the flag was thrown on stage and denounce the charges as a silencing tactic.

A further hearing is set for August 20 to address whether the charge was filed within legal time limits, as hundreds of supporters, including Northern Irish politicians and musicians, demonstrated outside court in solidarity with O'Hanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)