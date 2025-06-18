Left Menu

Rap Controversy: Kneecap Member's Court Appearance Sparks Debate

Liam O'Hanna, part of Irish rap group Kneecap, appeared in court charged under the Terrorism Act for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a London gig. This case, drawing supporters and media attention, raises questions about the limits of free expression and timely legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:05 IST
Rap Controversy: Kneecap Member's Court Appearance Sparks Debate

Liam O'Hanna, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap, was met with significant public support as he appeared in a London court facing terrorism charges. O'Hanna, performing under his stage name Mo Chara, allegedly waved a Hezbollah flag during a November 2024 concert in London.

The charge, brought forth under the Terrorism Act, claims that O'Hanna's actions were intended to arouse suspicion of supporting a proscribed group. Kneecap, known for their pro-Palestine messages, argue that the flag was thrown on stage and denounce the charges as a silencing tactic.

A further hearing is set for August 20 to address whether the charge was filed within legal time limits, as hundreds of supporters, including Northern Irish politicians and musicians, demonstrated outside court in solidarity with O'Hanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025