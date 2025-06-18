Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Kenyan Protests Erupt Over Police Actions

Activists and relatives of a Kenyan civilian shot by police during protests demand accountability. The civilian, Boniface Kariuki, is in intensive care following surgery. Protests erupted after blogger Albert Ojwang died in custody under suspicious circumstances. Calls for investigations and accountability continue amid heightened tensions over police actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:28 IST
Demand for Justice: Kenyan Protests Erupt Over Police Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Activists and the family of Boniface Kariuki, the Kenyan civilian shot by police, are calling for accountability and justice. Kariuki remains in intensive care after being shot in the head during protests over the alleged killing of a blogger in custody, sparking widespread outrage.

The protests were ignited by the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died while in custody under contentious circumstances. Police claim his death resulted from self-inflicted injuries, but activists demand further investigation. Allegations point towards police brutality amid increasing tensions in the capital.

With calls for justice growing louder, the judiciary and international community urge fair investigation into the actions of the officers involved. The incident highlights continuing concerns over police violence in Kenya, prompting promises of reform from President Ruto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

