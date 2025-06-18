Rapper Mo Chara Defends Against Controversial Terrorism Charge

Liam O'Hanna, popularly known as Mo Chara from the Irish rap ensemble Kneecap, stood before a London court charged with a terrorism-related offense. The allegations stem from his supposed act of displaying a Hezbollah flag during a London concert, a move prosecutors claim shows support for a proscribed group.

Charged under the Terrorism Act, O'Hanna argues the flag was thrown onto the stage, asserting that the charge aims to mute the group's activism—known for pro-Palestinian sentiments. Kneecap denounces the charge as baseless, with supporters, including musicians like Paul Weller, rallying outside Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Inside the courtroom, O'Hanna's defense suggests the charge was imposed after the allowable six-month period, questioning the court's jurisdiction. A decision on the matter is set for a hearing on August 20, leaving supporters of O'Hanna and Kneecap eager to see the outcome.

