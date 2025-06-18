Left Menu

Cyber Fraudster Busted: The Downfall of a Mining Engineer in Jamtara Scam

Ajay Kumar Mandal, a mining engineer turned cyber crook, was arrested by Delhi Police for defrauding a Delhi woman of Rs 8.10 lakh through a sophisticated digital scam. Operating from multiple states, Mandal bought high-end gadgets with the stolen money before being tracked and apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:08 IST
A mining engineer who became a notorious figure in cyber crime, Ajay Kumar Mandal, was apprehended by the Delhi Police. Mandal was part of the infamous Jamtara fraud ring and was responsible for several scams.

The accused defrauded a woman from Delhi of Rs 8.10 lakh, using the money to purchase several luxury Apple products through online platforms. Mandal deceived the victim by pretending to be a bank official conducting a KYC verification.

Police cracked the case by tracing digital footprints, including IP logs and SIM activity, despite the accused's attempts to hide his identity. The operation spanned multiple states, with ongoing investigations promising further breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

