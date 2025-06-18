Cyber Fraudster Busted: The Downfall of a Mining Engineer in Jamtara Scam

A mining engineer who became a notorious figure in cyber crime, Ajay Kumar Mandal, was apprehended by the Delhi Police. Mandal was part of the infamous Jamtara fraud ring and was responsible for several scams.

The accused defrauded a woman from Delhi of Rs 8.10 lakh, using the money to purchase several luxury Apple products through online platforms. Mandal deceived the victim by pretending to be a bank official conducting a KYC verification.

Police cracked the case by tracing digital footprints, including IP logs and SIM activity, despite the accused's attempts to hide his identity. The operation spanned multiple states, with ongoing investigations promising further breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)