Demolition of Raza-e-Mustafa Masjid Amid Encroachment Crackdown
In Chandausi, the management committee of Raza-e-Mustafa Masjid demolished the mosque following a district administration notice. The mosque and 33 houses were found on six bighas of municipal land. Other illegal encroachments in the town were also cleared under the guidance of Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya.
In a significant move against land encroachments, the management committee of the Raza-e-Mustafa Masjid in Chandausi voluntarily demolished the mosque after a notice from local authorities. The structure, reportedly built illegally on municipal land, was brought down by a dozen laborers.
This action is part of a broader initiative led by Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya to clear illegal encroachments in the Chandausi area. Several other unlawful structures have been cleared under this campaign.
The mosque, along with 33 houses, was found to be encroaching on six bighas of public land according to an administrative inquiry. Despite the notice, the mosque's caretaker Sirajuddin ensured that the demolition would be executed by the management itself.
